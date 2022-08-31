Cypress Funds LLC Has $52.77 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Funds LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 5.8% of Cypress Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,657.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 83,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 80,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 138,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.81. 26,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

