D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,205 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.02.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.