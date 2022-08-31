D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

