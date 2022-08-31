D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.09 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $197.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

