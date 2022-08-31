D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

