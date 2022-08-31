D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.