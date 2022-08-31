D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 121 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $159.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.69, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,135,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

