D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ HEPS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 408,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $288.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 197.69% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $172.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

