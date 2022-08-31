Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,022 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Best Buy worth $19,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.