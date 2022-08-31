Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $24,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DHI opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

