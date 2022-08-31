Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.90 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,853,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE COP opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.