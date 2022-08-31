Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 604,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.13%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

