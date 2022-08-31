Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.59 Million Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,822 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of TaskUs worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 83.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,248 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in TaskUs by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in TaskUs by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after buying an additional 217,613 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in TaskUs by 129.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after buying an additional 688,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TASK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on TaskUs to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

