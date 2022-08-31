Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $554.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $565.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $662.07.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

