Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 516.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $302.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.