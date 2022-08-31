Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average of $147.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.