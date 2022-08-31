Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 105,951 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,951 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $5,948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,197,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,033,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,215 shares of company stock valued at $67,156,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average of $157.85. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

