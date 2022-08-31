Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 757 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,772,000 after acquiring an additional 143,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,781,000 after acquiring an additional 109,266 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,619,000 after acquiring an additional 49,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,914,000 after acquiring an additional 157,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

LPLA stock opened at $222.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $191.19. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.84 and a fifty-two week high of $234.94.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.