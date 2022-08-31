Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,223 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Shares of WMT opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.41. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

