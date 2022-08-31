DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Tops $395,304.82

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $395,304.82 and approximately $699.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00037214 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,093.29 or 1.39574272 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC.

YIELD App (YLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002964 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.