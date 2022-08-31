dAppstore Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. dAppstore has a market capitalization of $134,473.98 and approximately $77,994.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dAppstore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dAppstore has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dAppstore alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.

dAppstore Profile

dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore.

Buying and Selling dAppstore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dAppstore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dAppstore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dAppstore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dAppstore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.