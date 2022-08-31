Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Data I/O Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 9.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Data I/O

Separately, TheStreet lowered Data I/O from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

