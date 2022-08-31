Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Update

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

Datadog Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.95. 3,819,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10,505.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,810 shares of company stock valued at $15,455,190. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

