Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 5.6%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 136,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 717,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

In related news, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,000. In related news, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter acquired 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,883,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$732,450. Also, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,000.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

