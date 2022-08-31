Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director James Andrew Paterson Sells 5,400 Shares

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) Director James Andrew Paterson sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$23,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,260 shares in the company, valued at C$1,200,666.60.

James Andrew Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, James Andrew Paterson sold 3,600 shares of Decisive Dividend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total transaction of C$16,344.00.

Decisive Dividend Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DE traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.33. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 52-week low of C$3.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.44.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

