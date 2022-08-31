Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Declares $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $26.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

DE traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.06. 49,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 95.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

