Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 1,399 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 802,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 3.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 156,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,178,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

