Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 3,870 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 2.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned approximately 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $24,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,266,000 after purchasing an additional 776,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. 19,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,359. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

