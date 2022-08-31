Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.89

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.89 ($18.26) and traded as high as €18.96 ($19.35). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €18.68 ($19.06), with a volume of 9,597,996 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

