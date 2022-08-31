DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 12,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $420,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. DexCom has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

