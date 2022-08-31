Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on HZNOF. Raymond James cut shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:HZNOF opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

