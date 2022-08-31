DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564.00 million-$568.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.70.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,384 shares of company stock worth $1,002,595. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after buying an additional 225,560 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

