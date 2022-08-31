Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Update

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIN. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.