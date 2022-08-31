Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Up 7.2% in August

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DSGR stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $772.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.64. Distribution Solutions Group has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $57.80.

