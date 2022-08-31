DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,924,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,323,000 after acquiring an additional 53,619 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 364.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

DLH Stock Up 2.4 %

DLHC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 26,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.33. DLH has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $21.49.

About DLH

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. DLH had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DLH will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

