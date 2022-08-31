Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$81.14.

A number of analysts have commented on DCBO shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$39.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.07. Docebo has a one year low of C$32.35 and a one year high of C$117.55.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

