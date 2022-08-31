Dock Price Tops $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and $742,139.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 801,895,004 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io.

Buying and Selling Dock

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

