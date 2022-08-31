Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $883,101.47 and $13,690.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00031280 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

