DOGGY Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $278,909.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00433456 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00826645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015578 BTC.
DOGGY Coin Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
