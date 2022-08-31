Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.83 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.51. 7,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,163. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

