DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,670,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 17,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,673,908.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,662. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in DoorDash by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DASH traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 4,278,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

