dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.47

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.47 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 97.70 ($1.18). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.09), with a volume of 221,568 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £260.04 million and a PE ratio of 2,170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.66.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

