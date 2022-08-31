Dovu Trading 23.5% Lower This Week (DOV)

Dovu (DOV) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Dovu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $2,162.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00132934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083329 BTC.

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 956,157,114 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

