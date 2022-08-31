DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Short Interest Update

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPCS remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Wednesday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPCS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

