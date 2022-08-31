DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up 1.4% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 21,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DraftKings to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.7 %

DraftKings Profile

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. 114,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,079,860. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.