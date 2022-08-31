Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Shares Up 0.2%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €22.74 ($23.20) and last traded at €22.04 ($22.49). 85,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.00 ($22.45).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUE. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.