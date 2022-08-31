DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Up 9.6% in August

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
DXC Technology Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. 221,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,764. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXC Technology (DXC)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.