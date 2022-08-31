DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Up 9.6% in August

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. 221,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,764. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,955,000 after purchasing an additional 110,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

