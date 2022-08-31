DXdao Hits Market Capitalization of $19.02 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and $4,096.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DXdao has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $385.54 or 0.01920646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00482108 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00245453 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

