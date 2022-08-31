Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.