Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Eden (EDN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $364,658.09 and approximately $1,255.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134477 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033501 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021642 BTC.
About Eden
Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.
Eden Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.