Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Eden (EDN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $364,658.09 and approximately $1,255.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Eden

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Eden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

